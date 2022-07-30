ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark opened up to the media about the upcoming season, lifestyle changes and a candid conversation he had with Andy Reid after last season.

“It was flat out ‘I know what type of player you are, you know what type player of you are. You didn’t show that this season,” Clark said, recollecting what Coach Reid told him after the end of last season.

“Me and Coach Reid, we’re very real. Coach Reid from East Los Angeles, I’m from South Central. It’s the same thing. We’re going to keep it real with each other.

Clark also said he gave up alcohol after this offseason as part of a diet change.

“Alcohol is a big factor in a lot of things as far as weight. It’s all sugar. At the end of the day, I stopped drinking liquor about right after the season honestly.”

Clark says another reason he made the change was he felt he had to grow up.

“At some point, you’ve gotta grow up, I got three kids. I got kids looking at me every day. I got a six-year-old daughter, you know, who’s looking at daddy, looking at me to make the right decisions,” Clark said.

“I can’t afford to be nowhere drunk, nowhere missing times, missing dates, missing anything that’s important and I got too many important events that’s coming up in my life.”

Also in the interview, Clark spoke highly of rookie George Karlaftis.

“George is dope, George is a dope rookie. He listens. I honestly like him, he’s a favorite for me. He’s one of my favorite rookies ever because he listens. He wants to be good, he wants to figure it out.”

Clark has consistently worked with Karlaftis after practice during training camp as he’s helped the rookie get extra reps.

The Chiefs also restructured Clark’s contract in the offseason, a move Clark says was an easy decision as the deal helped free up cap-space for the team.

“I love it here.” Clark said.

“Four years later, I just love it here. I love the teammates. My boy, Chris Jones, one of my best friends, we got unfinished work.”

Clark is looking to have a bounce back year after finishing last season, with 4.5 sacks, the lowest since his rookie year. Although, Clark still made the Pro Bowl.

A rejuvenated Frank Clark will do wonders for a young Chiefs defense with many new faces.