CINCINNATI, Ohio — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is still playing with stomach issues.

On Sunday morning, the Chiefs downgraded Clark to questionable to play vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Clark ended up playing the whole game.

After the game, Clark said he was questionable because he was up all night vomiting from his stomach issues and that it wasn’t decided that he would play until 30 minutes before kickoff.

“I’m sitting on IVs still, trying to get back as many fluids as I could, but I was going regardless.”

Clark said he didn’t know what started it but the Chiefs’ medical staff helped him be prepared for game time.

The Pro Bowler has been battling stomach issues for years, even having parts of his stomach removed.

He said he still doesn’t know the source of his issues.