KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans in Kansas City are ready to watch the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday as well as save some money for their watch parties.

Stores and restaurants in the Kansas City area are offering up some deals Sunday, Feb. 12, to help Chiefs Kingdom out.

7-Eleven

7‑Eleven is giving customers a free large pizza through the 7NOW® Delivery app. All pizza flavors are included in this deal, including Extreme Meat, Cheese, Pepperoni Pizza and Breakfast Pizza, available at select stores. The deal will be applied automatically at checkout on February 12 only.

Applebee’s is offering customers 20 free boneless wings with any online order of $40 or more only on Sunday. Feb. 12. Just add the wings to your cart and use the promo code BIGGAME23 at checkout.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a deal for its “Blazin Reward” members. Customers that make a $25 plus pre-order for Sunday’s game by Saturday, Feb. 11, will get six free traditional or boneless wings on their next order. The offer must be redeemed before March 12, 2023.

Chipotle

Through Feb. 12, Chipotle is giving away a free small side or entrée topping of queso blanco with purchase of a full-priced entrée item with the code QUESO23 at time of order. It is limited to one free serving per order. It must be ordered with entrée item, via the Chipotle website or mobile apps only; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery services.

Jack Stack Barbecue

Jack Stack Barbecue will have its $60 Creed Humphrey’s 52’s KC ‘Cue Combo available both Saturday and Sunday. It includes pork spare ribs, beef burnt ends and fire-kissed wings as well as hickory pit beans and cheesy corn bake served with a Creed Humphrey Glass.

Subway

Customers spending $25 or more using DoorDash fcan get a free footlong tacked onto their order only on game day.

Zaxby’s

The fried chicken chain is offering special deals to its app users game day. Customers can get free delivery on any order made through the app. Zax Rewardz members will have the option to take $10 off an order of $50 or more in lieu of free delivery.