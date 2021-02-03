Freezing temps not going to stop metro Chiefs fans from cheering on team during Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As nice as the weather is in Tampa, Chiefs fans back in Kansas City are going to have some rough temperatures to contend with during Super Bowl game time.

It’s going to be cold. Temperatures could bottom out in the low 20s on Sunday.

But Chiefs fans don’t seem to worried about it. At the Power & Light District all of the restaurants including the outdoor venue is already fully booked, according to a spokesperson.

At the Pro Shop at Arrowhead Stadium on Wednesday fans could be seen buying clothing to celebrate the team as well as bundle up.

“I’m going to be hunkered inside. It’s too cold to be out,” Donna Barnes, of Raytown said.

“Staying warm, you gotta layer up. From the long johns to the jeans. Bib overalls, sweat pants on top over that. Five shirts, two coats, three sweatshirts. Hat, masks, everything,” said Doug Bohrn, a Chiefs fan from Kansas City, Kansas.

But not all Chiefs fans are thinking about gloves and scarves. Anita Webb lives near Tampa.

“I actually got to go to the Chiefs/Bucs game earlier this fall and to kind of tell you the difference, because I keep Kansas City weather on my phone on my weather app on my phone. Everybody’s freezing there. There’s always snow about that time,” Webb said.

“And I was sitting in 80-degree temperatures wearing a face mask, a Chiefs face mask, outside with a pair of shorts and a jersey on. It’s on my ankle. Yeah! Hang on,” Webb said.

As she rolled up her pant leg her Tampa Bay Buccaneers boyfriend Darryl Brown said, “This is crazy!”

“She’s annoying man. Listen man. She’s a freak with the Chiefs,” Brown said.

“We’re not even going to see each other that day, so,” Webb said.

“I’m watching it with my dad. I’m not watching it with her man. She’s going to be crazy and then I’m going to be upset,” Brown said.