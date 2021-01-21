From AFL to AFC: A look back on Chiefs, Bills playoff history

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 26-17. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs match up in the post season for the fourth time in league history and third time in the conference championship.

With the matchup happening in 1967, 1994 and now 2021, these two franchises battle it out for a berth in the Super Bowl every 27 years.

1967 – AFL Championship – War Memorial Stadium

Hank Stram, coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, raises his arm in jubilant victory as he is carried off the field on the shoulders of is players after the Chiefs whipped the Buffalo Bills 31-7, for the AFL championship, in Buffalo, N.Y., Jan. 1, 1967. (AP Photo/Bill Achatz)

In June of 1966, the AFL and NFL had agreed to merge, which required a championship game between each leagues respective champion. This would later be coined the “Super Bowl” by Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt.

At the conclusion of the 1966 season, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs took the field at War Memorial Stadium in Buffalo for a chance to play against the NFL’s champion Green Bay Packers.

The game took place on Jan. 1, 1967. Western Division winner Kansas City posted an 11-2-1 record and Eastern Division winner Buffalo’s record was 9-4-2.

The two had met in week five of their regular season where the Bills won 29-14.

Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed for two touchdowns to Fred Arbanas and Otis Taylor.

Bills quarterback Jack Kemp threw one touchdown for the bills only score of the game. He also threw 2 interceptions that helped set up scores for the Chiefs.

Final score: Kansas City 31 – Buffalo 7

The Chiefs went on to face Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and lost 35-10.

1992 – AFC Divisional Round – Rich Stadium

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) heaves a pass during the third quarter of AFC playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, Jan. 5, 1992. Kelly threw three touchdown passes as the Bills won 37-14 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 1992, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed runs with the ball during an AFC playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, N.Y. Reed awaits induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, and says the eight-year wait didn’t feel that long. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

No. 1 seed Buffalo had come of their second consecutive 13-3 season and hosted the No. 4 seed Chiefs after they defeated No. 5 Los Angeles Raiders in the wild card round.

The two teams played in the regular season where Kansas City came out on top 33-6.

The divisional round did not fair well for Chiefs quarterbacks. Starting quarterback Steve DeBerg was injured in the second quarter forcing backup Mark Vlasic to enter the game.

Vlasic did throw one touchdown, but added four interceptions. Bills quarterback Jim Kelly threw three touchdowns to equal out his three interceptions.

Final score: Kansas City 14 – Buffalo 37

The Bills went on to Super Bowl XXVI where they lost to Washington.

1994 – AFC Championship – Rich Stadium

Buffalo Bills fans cheer on their team from a portable hot tub in the parking lot at Rich Stadium before the start of the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills Play the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Buffalo Bills? fans hold a sign in the stands at the end of the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-31 and will play in their fourth consecutive Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charles Agel)

FILE – At left, in a Jan. 15, 1994, file photo, Buffalo Bills’ Thurman Thomas (34) jumps in the air as he celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Raiders, in Orchard Park, N.Y. At right, in a Jan. 23, 1994, file photo, Buffalo Bills’ Phil Hansen (90) celebrates his fourth quarter sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Dave Krieg (17) during the AFC Championship at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. What had been the AFC’s winningest team of the 1990s, the Bills have spent the new millennium relegated to afterthought status, compiling the longest active playoff drought in North America’s four professional sports. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly reacts to the Bills’ last touchdown in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith formed the core of the Buffalo teams that made —- and lost — four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s. Kelly, who holds most every Bills passing record, was selected 14th in 1983. Smith, who holds the NFL record for most sacks, went No. 1 two years later. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

Kansas City Chiefs quarter back Joe Montana grimaces on the ground after a hit by Buffalo Bills defenders Phil Hansen and Bruce Smith in The Third quarter during the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Montana left the game after the Play. The Bills went on the defeat the Chiefs’ 30-13. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Kansas City Chiefs trainers and coaches escort quarter back Joe Montana from the field after a third quarter hit during the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Montana left the game on the play. The Bills beats the Chiefs 30-13. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Buffalo Bills’ running back Thurman Thomas runs behind the block of teammate John Davis (65) against Kansas City Chiefs’ Joe Phillips (75) for a touchdown in the first quarter, during AFC Championship game, Jan. 23, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Charles Mincy sits dejected on the bench following the Chief?s loss during the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-13 and will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta next Sunday in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charles Agel)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed (83) hauls in a 28-yard pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs corner back Bruce Pickens (39) in the first quarter during the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The pass set up Buffalo?s first touchdown. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Buffalo Bills? Phil Hansen (90) celebration his fourth quarter sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Dave Krieg (17) during the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills beat the Chiefs 30-13 and will play in Atlanta next week in their fourth consecutive Super bowl. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Joe Phillips, top, and linebacker Lonnie Marts (51) stop Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas (34) during the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Thomas rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills 30-13 victory. (AP Photo/Bill Waugh)

Buffalo Bills’ fans celebrate the Bills’ 30-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills will play in Atlanta next week in their Fourth consecutive Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, DEC. 21-22 – FILE – In this Jan. 23, 1994 file photo, Buffalo Bills from left; Bill Brooks, Andre Reed, Mickey Washington, Bruce Smith (looking away), Pete Metzelaars (standing), Carwell Gardner, and Nate Odomes (reaching) celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 30-13 to win the AFC Championship, at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

The Bills were on the brink of their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance. They lost in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

A slow start for the Chiefs, quarterback Joe Montana threw an interception right before the halftime whistle and trailed 20-6.

The injury bug would attack the Chiefs once again, Montana suffered a concussion on their first drive in the second half and would be replaced by backup Dave Kreig.

Kreig finished the game with 16 completed passes for 198 yards and one interception. Running back Marcus Allen rushed for the Chiefs’ only touchdown of the game.

Bills quarterback Jim Kelly threw for 160 yards, but running back Thurman Thomas’ 33 rushes for 186 yards and three touchdowns proved to be the biggest difference maker.

Final score: Kansas City 13 – Buffalo 30

The Bills would lose their 1993 Super Bowl rematch against the Dallas Cowboys 30-13.

Montana retired from the NFL in 1995.

2021 – AFC Championship – Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 26-17. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

For the first time in their playoff history, the Bills and Chiefs will meet in Kansas City.

Both teams bring in young Pro-Bowl quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, who were not born the last time their franchises met in the playoffs.

The Bills remain one of seven teams to never have won a Super Bowl. The Chiefs are attempting to complete their Run It Back tour.

The AFC Championship will kick off at 5:40 CST on Sunday, Jan. 24.