From Skid Row to stardom, Chiefs’ Frank Clark creates change — and a fashion line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even with a multi-million dollar contract, Frank Clark hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

“It’s been a long road, you know, but it’s been a road that I’ve been happy to travel. At the end of the day, nothing’s been easy in my life, especially in my life. I’ve been through plenty of storms, and I weathered them all,” the Chiefs’ star defensive end said after a signing a deal worth over $100 million.

At one point in his life, he had nothing, spending life as child in Los Angeles’ skid row, homeless. He wondered then what his purpose was.

Fast forward to what will soon be his sixth season as a pro and a Super Bowl Champion, Frank said he’ll always make sure to remember where he came from and help.

“I do a lot down there, more than I really make public or would ask for credit for,” he said. “I don’t really want credit for what I do down there.”

But during the Easter holiday, Frank made a visit.

“I woke up with it in my heart,” he said. “I’m about to go down here and, you know, help downtown. I’ll be back.”

So he went to Little Caesars and asked for 100 pizzas. The shop was about to close.

“I asked for as many as they could give me, and they gave me 55 and I was like, ‘What? That’s a coincidence. That’s crazy,'” said Clark, who any Chiefs fan knows is No. 55 on the field. “So they gave me 55 pizzas, and I went down there, me and my friend Nick Glass. We went down there and he helped me pass out the food to the homeless.”

Never forgetting where he came from is key for Frank. In fact, this past week, he passed out pizza again.

“I feel like I’m more in touch with them than the average person,” he said.

Clark’s also getting in touch with another passion: fashion. He’s noted for his outfit choices before and after the game, and now Frank wants to be noticed for stuff outside the game.

“I had really always grown to love fashion, my dressing. I love shoes. I love everything related to fashion, but I never just wanted to buy stuff,” he said. “I wanted to create.”

The result: Label 5.

“I really was like, ‘Man, what should I do?’ So I started my own line, Label 5,” Frank said. “It’s basically a line that’s going to consist of work wear uniforms, contemporary and everyday sweats, and it’s going to be unisex. The age range is going to vary.”

Frank knows it’s always good to plan for life off the field, and just like his help with the homeless, his fashion line is meant to help everyone.

“I just wanted to do something for the people, man,” he said. “I wanted to do something for everybody, and I feel like that’s what my line is going to consist of.”

Like one of his tweets says, you’ll never catch him lacking on his blessing.