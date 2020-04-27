From Super Bowl to front lines, Sports Illustrated features Chiefs Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif #76 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif may be a Super Bowl Champion, but it’s what he does when he’s not on the field that led to him making the daily cover of Sports Illustrated.

The popular publication talks about just how quickly the 29-year-old’s world changed after winning the biggest game of his life.

“The difference between the moment I left and the moment I came back was so intense,” Duvernay-Tardif told Sports Illustrated said discussing his return from vacation. “I had only wanted to get away, and then I wished I had never left. Everything had stopped.”

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University, in Montreal in May 2018 and became the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree.

Now, just three months after winning the Super Bowl he’s putting that doctorate of medicine to use at a longterm care facility in Quebec, he told the reporter.

In the article, he told Sports Illustrated all about his crash course back into the medical field.

The Chiefs selected Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, while he was in his third year of medical school.

He spent the next the next years working hard on the football field and returning to Canada during the off-season to continue medical school.

Duvernay-Tardif signed a 5-year, $41 million deal with the Chiefs in 2017.

SI Daily Cover: Less than three months ago, @LaurentDTardif was protecting Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.



Now, the Chiefs lineman, who has a doctorate in medicine, is moving to the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/u6CvfZKehE pic.twitter.com/dLQ6jJkkw6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2020