GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, new name for the home of the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrowhead Stadium will be have a new name starting in the 2021 season. They announced their exclusive naming rights partnership with GEHA and the home of the Kansas City Chiefs will now be known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

Alongside GEHA, we are excited to announce our naming rights agreement for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 🏟 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 4, 2021

According to the team, the name is an expansion of the ongoing relationship between the Chiefs and GEHA that began in 2019. Since, GEHA has become the Chiefs’ exclusive health, dental and vision plan partner.

“Through our relationship with the Chiefs, we have been able to accelerate awareness of GEHA’s mission, the breadth of our provider networks, and the quality of our health plans,” Shannon Horgan, GEHA’s chief growth office, said. “The opportunity to grow our brand helps us reinvest in the families and individuals we serve and will be an invaluable benefit to current and future GEHA members. Expanding this partnership will help GEHA do what we do best – serve those who serve us.”

Over the next few months, staff will begin to integrate GEHA branding throughout the stadium and signage will be put in place by the time the 2021 Chiefs season kicks off in September.

The contract will run through the end of the current lease with the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.