Get an inside look at the Chiefs’ newly remodeled Hall of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Arrowhead Stadium this season, Kansas City Chiefs fans will have a chance to see the team’s newly renovated Hall of Honor.

Former Chiefs players helped CEO Clark Hunt unveil the space Thursday.

The Hall of Honor features exhibits and memorabilia from throughout the team’s history, all the way from Lamar Hunt’s founding of the team in the 1960s to the current team’s recent AFC Championship and Super Bowl success.

The space underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation this offseason.

“We are where we are today because of the contributions of the players, coaches and administrators who helped build this franchise,” Hunt said. “The men showcased in this hall helped shape the Chiefs. That’s why we created the Hall of Honor back in 2010 and invested the resources over the past two years to enhance it.”

Check out a sneak peak of the space in the video player above

