KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just as the Kansas City Chiefs intended, this season will finish where it started in Glendale, Arizona, with the team playing in its third Super Bowl in four years, looking for a third Lombardi Trophy to bring back to Arrowhead Stadium.

The days of being up and comers are long past for the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, who are looking to enter the dynasty conversation with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

In five years with Mahomes starting at quarterback, the team has hosted five-consecutive AFC Championship Games, and look to repeat what they did in Super Bowl 54, win the whole thing.

“You can doubt the Chiefs, you can dislike the Chiefs, you can disrespect the Chiefs, you’re going to have to deal with the Chiefs,” Mitch Holthus, play-by-play voice of the Chiefs Radio Network, exclaimed after they beat the Cincinnati Bengals to earn a spot in Super Bowl 57.

This team under head coach Andy Reid exhibits so much of what makes Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom great: Unity, hard work, passion.

And just like it was in early 2020, the Super Bowl is on FOX4 again, and our team wanted to celebrate the team we’ll all be cheering on Sunday, and take you all around the city that’s behind it.

Get hyped for kickoff with this special video, narrated by FOX4’s Nick Vasos:

“Kansas City, it’s time to show who we are… a city built on heart, a team loved for generations.”