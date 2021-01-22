‘Go ball out 15’: Browns player who hit Mahomes reacts to QB clearing concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans weren’t the only ones overjoyed to hear that quarterback Patrick Mahomes had cleared concussion protocol on Friday.

Mack Wilson, the Browns linebacker who delivered the hit that sidelined Mahomes, was also relieved to hear that the Chiefs star was OK and cleared to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

“Prayer has been answered.. Go ball out 15! @PatrickMahomes” Wilson tweeted Friday afternoon.

Prayer has been answered.. Go ball out 15! @PatrickMahomes ❤️🙏🏾 — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 22, 2021

Mahomes left last Sunday’s AFC Divisional game after a hit from Wilson on a quarterback option in the third quarter.

After the hit, Mahomes remained on the turf for a couple of minutes, then nearly collapsed when he got to his feet. He was still wobbly as trainers helped him to the sideline and into the blue injury tent, though he looked more steady when he ran into the locker room a few minutes later.

After the game, Wilson tweeted that he was praying for Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback quickly responded to the tweet, saying, “All good brother!”

The Chiefs quarterback went into the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol after last week’s game and came back to practice by mid-week. By Thursday, he was taking the majority of first-team reps in practice, raising suspicion that he would be OK.

He was finally cleared to play by team doctors and an independent neurologist on Friday.

“The week has been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things, to make sure I’m good to go and there’s no lingering effects and things like that,” Mahomes said. “Everything has been good. I went through everything; three or four different doctors have said everything is looking good.”