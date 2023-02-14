KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri is working on the finishing touches for Grand Boulevard ahead of Wednesday’s parade in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs and their Super Bowl LVII victory.

Preparation means, for the most part, shutting down Grand Boulevard entirely to traffic from downtown to Union Station.

Gating off the area has been quite the process. Starting at noon on Tuesday, working north to south, crews crept along the road making persistent progress.

The curbs on Grand Boulevard also got a good buffing. Street sweepers were among some of the final vehicle on the pavement.

“What’s your strategy for getting out here tomorrow?” FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“We’re going to get up at about 4 [a.m.], I think,” Robert Riggs, a Kansas City Chiefs fan from Bartlesville, Oklahoma said.

“Well for me, I can walk from where I live,” fan Rich Young said. “I have a condo downtown.”

“So I’m thinking of parking more on like Oak and walking this way because I don’t think a lot of people are going to go that way,” Chiefs fan Katrina Keyes said.

Keyes used her daily run to map out her plan for Wednesday, optimistic that she will find space even if she plans to head out a little later than others.

When asked if she thinks it’s going to be general mayhem Wednesday.

“Oh! Yeah. For sure. Because it’s not 12-degrees or something like it was last Super Bowl parade. So,” Keyes said.

“As soon as they won we looked to book a hotel right downtown for the parade for that purpose and luckily snagged one of the last available,” Bobby Riggs said.