KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, former Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Dick Vermeil was selected to be a part of the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former players, like Hall of Fame offensive tackle and former Chief, Willie Roaf are speaking out about why Vermeil deserves to be honored with such a prestigious title.

“You’re gonna practice hard, you’re gonna work hard. You’re not cutting any shortcuts in the process of getting ready to play football,” Roaf said about playing for Vermeil.

“He believes in hard work but on the flip side of that, he likes the bond and the unity. He wants you to be successful in life.”

“He’s taken a lot of guys that might not have been going in the right direction and turned them around and made them real good football players but also made them good people.”

Vermeil won 120 regular-season games as a head coach in the NFL. His St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans. Vermeil also led the Chiefs to the playoffs and an AFC West championship in 2003 after returning from retirement in 2001.

Roaf said Vermeil is one of his only coaches that makes it a point to call him and his wife and that’s what made working with him so special.

“He called the other day to check on us.”

“Coach Vermeil makes it a point to call you a couple times a year and see how you’re doing and make sure you’re doing ok.”

“That personal relationship he really has with his players is special.”

Vermeil agrees.

“The relationships I’ve developed in coaching with my coaching staff and with my players is a lifelong friendship. A lifelong friendship,” Vermeil said in a press conference after the announcement.

“They are responsible for me being here.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.