Hardman, Ruggs III, Jefferson and White team up with Bounty and tease race between speedsters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trio of NFL wide receivers and a linebacker have teamed up with Bounty and are teasing a race between the four of them.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White all took to Twitter with what looks like a campaign for the paper towel brand to set up the competition.
All four NFL stars are known for their speed and have put it on display on the gridiron this last season.
It started with Ruggs III commenting on a video of the Chiefs receiver working out saying he heard that Hardman thinks he can beat him in the 40-yard-dash.
Hardman responded by accepting the challenge.
Jefferson joined in on the smack talk saying he wants to be involved in a race. White responded with, “Y’all taking horsepower?”
Bounty brought the whole thread to a conclusion saying that they are the quicker-picker-upper and can “make it official.”
At the NFL combine, Ruggs III had the fastest 40-yard-dash time, followed by Hardman, White and Jefferson.
- Henry Ruggs – 4.27
- Mecole Hardman – 4.33
- Devin White – 4.42
- Justin Jefferson – 4.43
In August 2020, Hardman raced Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill who is regarded as one of the fastest players in the NFL.
Hardman came in a close second, but Ruggs III has been on record saying he believes he is faster than the Cheetah himself.
It is unclear if this is simply a tease as part of a campaign with the paper towel company or if this race will actually happen, but it will sure catch the eyes of many to see who would come out on top.