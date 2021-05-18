Hardman, Ruggs III, Jefferson and White team up with Bounty and tease race between speedsters

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the football against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 13: Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trio of NFL wide receivers and a linebacker have teamed up with Bounty and are teasing a race between the four of them.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White all took to Twitter with what looks like a campaign for the paper towel brand to set up the competition.

All four NFL stars are known for their speed and have put it on display on the gridiron this last season.

. @__RUGGS The streets are talking, but we can always hit the dirt and see what’s up…#ad https://t.co/VGmFEPwKyv — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) May 18, 2021

It started with Ruggs III commenting on a video of the Chiefs receiver working out saying he heard that Hardman thinks he can beat him in the 40-yard-dash.

Hardman responded by accepting the challenge.

Jefferson joined in on the smack talk saying he wants to be involved in a race. White responded with, “Y’all taking horsepower?”

Bounty brought the whole thread to a conclusion saying that they are the quicker-picker-upper and can “make it official.”

At the NFL combine, Ruggs III had the fastest 40-yard-dash time, followed by Hardman, White and Jefferson.

Henry Ruggs – 4.27

Mecole Hardman – 4.33

Devin White – 4.42

Justin Jefferson – 4.43

In August 2020, Hardman raced Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill who is regarded as one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Everyday we find ways to better ourselves , really enjoyed the competition level and the way we push each other it’s all love but #cheetahspeed ✌🏿cheetah vs mecole 😈 pic.twitter.com/K72xuWBCft — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 8, 2020

Hardman came in a close second, but Ruggs III has been on record saying he believes he is faster than the Cheetah himself.

It is unclear if this is simply a tease as part of a campaign with the paper towel company or if this race will actually happen, but it will sure catch the eyes of many to see who would come out on top.