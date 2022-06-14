KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the first of three mandatory minicamp days for the Kansas City Chiefs this week, multiple players spoke about the offseason and workouts, including Mecole Hardman.

Hardman, who will have high expectations with Tyreek Hill no longer on team, says he doesn’t feel any pressure heading into this season.

“It’s like a next-man up kind of mentality. As far as pressure wise, I really don’t feel it. I think it’s just me being a better overall player than I’ve been these last three years,” Hardman said.

“I think it’s just me taking the initiative to be better than I have been.”

The Chiefs fourth-year receiver is heading into a contract season, but says he’s not focused what may happen after his rookie deal expires.

“I feel like if you think about that too early, it usually don’t pan out for you as well. It’s in the back of your head, to try to perform well and get that contract, but overall, you just want to take it one day at a time and be the best player you can and whatever happens, happens. That’ll control itself.”

Hardman is looking the build on the end of last season where he finished strong. His 59 receptions and 693 receiving yards were careers highs. He caught two touchdowns in the regular season and added another in the epic AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

He earned a second-team All-Pro selection as a kick returner, and Pro Bowl selection at WR during his rookie season.