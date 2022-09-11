Glendale, Ariz. — During the Chiefs matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was carted to locker room.

He was said to have left the game due to a sowllen left ankle after slipping on the kickoff following the Chiefs first touchdown.

The Chiefs had safety Justin Reid fill in for Butker. He practiced kicks during training camp and he even nailed one during the preseason.

Reid was also the emergency kicker for Stanford.

Harrison Butker would return in the 2nd quarter and nail a 54-yard field goal attempt before halftime.