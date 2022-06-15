KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Jones addressed reporters on the second day of Mandatory Minicamp.

He started by saying his wrist feels fine. What isn’t fine, his mood after a disappointing AFC Championship game, where he had a couple missed tackles. He said it’s stuck with him through the offseason.

“Thought I had Joe Burrow sacked, so, I use that as motivation. Feel like if I would have made those sacks, the game would have been different,” he said. “So, I take accountability for that. So, attack it, use it as motivation.”

This time last year, Chiefs defensive coaches had him take practices reps at defensive end and defensive tackle. How does he feel about that coming into this season?

“I learned that defensive End position is hard. I do think it improved my overall game as a player. mentally, being able to learn different positions. So, I think I can carry that on to next year,” Jones said.

As for this year’s defensive line, he’s hoping many of the younger players take this opportunity to step up.

“It’s an opportunity for them to show how good they can be and get more plays. I definitely think we can utilize their skill set on our defense.

Jones described this year defense as a unit that must be “gritty.” And, despite working with him for only two days. The rookie George Karlaftis is already someone he doesn’t have to worry about.

“He’s willing to learn, always looking for ways to get better. Haven’t been around him long, but from the looks of it he’s a high energy guy,” he said. “And he has a motor.”