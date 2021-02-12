Here’s how you can share a memory of Coach Schottenheimer, donate in fight against Alzheimer’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans, others around the NFL, and loved ones are grieving the loss of former coach Marty Schottenheimer, who died earlier this week. He had Alzheimer’s and passed away on Monday, he was first diagnosed in 2014.

Memories of the former coach have come from all corners of the league, with some players saying he’s the best leader they can remember, and now you can leave your memory, too.

You’re encouraged to leave your memories, stories and comments about Schottenheimer here.

Additionally, if you care to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Western Carolina, you can do that here.

The Chiefs Hall of Famer was cared for in hospice near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, you can donate to its cause here.

“We know he is looking down on us from heaven and smiling,” said Kristen, his daughter. “We are so incredibly proud of the man he was and how he lived his life.”

“Now more than ever, he would want us to do what he did best: put one foot in front of the other and keep grinding forward, to take care of each other and take care of business, to simply be good to people and love with every single fiber of your being to truly make the world a better place. To honor his legacy we ask you all to do the same. Smile to someone you don’t know today and Marty Schottenheimer will surely smile down on you.”

Schottenheimer is survived by his wife Pat, who he was married to for 54 years, children Kristen and Brian, and grandchildren Brandon, Sutton, Savannah and Catherine.

A family spokesman says a private service for family and memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy will occur at a later date.