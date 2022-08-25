KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner and fans can now get some new gear to help cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs as they chase another Lombardi Trophy.

NFLShop.com released the latest batch of sideline headwear for the new season and features beanies, snapback and fitted hats.

The design features the traditional Chiefs arrowhead logo with “Chiefs AFC” on a banner ribbon below.

Fitted and snapback hats range from a variety of color combinations like all red, all black, two-tone combinations and an ink dye design.

Pom and knit hats also vary from red and cream color options to the same ink dye design.

Prices range fro $33 to $46 and NFLShop.com is running a promotion for free shipping through midnight on Thursday.