KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took to Twitter immediately after his team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and went after two of the opposing wide receivers.

A fan tweeted a clip of Apple’s tackle that stopped Tyreek Hill from getting into the end zone as time expired in the first half to which he responded, “He’s a baby!” and tagged the All-Pro wide receiver in the tweet.

Hill responded to the slight by saying he wanted to keep things off social media.

“No Twitter beef big dog just hit my line,” Hill wrote.

Mecole Hardman came to his teammate’s defense doubling down saying, “Yeah hit my line too…”

Apple finished the game with 7 tackles and as the most targeted defensive back, according to Pro Football Focus.

He allowed six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. He was flagged for defensive pass interference in the end zone.

Hill finished the game with 7 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, but it all came in the first half. Hardman finished with 3 catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Apple came back after the two receivers with a tweet saying, “Aye [Mecole Hardman] [Tyreek Hill] DM me y’all number and I’ll hook y’all up wit them Super Bowl tickets on me.”

The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 from SoFi Stadium.