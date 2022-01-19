‘He’s a problem’: Bills OC Brian Daboll preparing for Chris Jones and Chiefs defensive line

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) is joined by teammates defensive end Frank Clark (55) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) as time runs out in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buffalo Bills will head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the AFC Championship.

The two teams have played each other four times in the last two seasons, building up a rivalry between the two Super Bowl contenders.

In week 5, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills marched into Kansas City and trounced the Chiefs 38-20 forcing turnovers and scoring at will.

The loss was part of a stretch where the Chiefs lost four of their first seven games and were struggling on both sides of the ball.

But a big piece missing from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense was defensive lineman Chris Jones, who was out with injury.

“He’s really good. He’s really good. He stands out. We’re up there preparing right now and he’s just a dynamic player,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “He’s big, he’s long, he’s powerful. He’s got explosiveness, he’s got quickness for a bigger guy. He’s a problem.”

Jones leads the team in sacks this season with 9. He added 16 quarterback hurries and 34 quarterback pressures.

This season, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman played both on the interior and on the outside of the line. With the offseason acquisition of Jarran Reed and midseason arrival of Melvin Ingram, the defensive line as a whole began to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines.

“They played him some outside and he’s worked inside and they got Ingram now and [Frank] Clark. They’re defensive line creates a lot of issues and they’re tough to block,” Daboll said.

The Bills, however, have had success protecting Allen.

In the last four games, including the Wild Card victory over the New England Patriots, Allen has not been sacked.

While the stat will speak to Allen’s ability to extend plays and to run, Daboll says it’s a team stat.

“It takes all 11 guys to be dialed in and run a play properly on offense,” Daboll said. “We got a big challenge this week in regards to that.”

The Bills and Chiefs kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The winner will face the winner between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.