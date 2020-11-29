Hill’s big quarter puts Chiefs up 20-7 in first half against Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Mahomes and Hill connected for their third touchdown of the day, giving the Kansas City Chiefs a 27-10 lead over Tampa Bay with 7:00 left in the third quarter. Hill has 12 catches for 261 yards and the three scores.

Mahomes is 30 of 38 for 412 yards. And there’s plenty of time remaining.

Hill had a 34-yard reception on the first play of the game and a 23-yarder later in the same drive to set up a short field goal. He scored on receptions of 75 and 44 yards from Patrick Mahomes, finishing his second TD with a backflip into the end zone.