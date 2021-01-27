Historic QB battle: Mahomes, Brady matchup features unique set of MVPs

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV will feature a quarterback battle like it has never featured before.

The battle between Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes will have the most decorated quarterback of all time facing off with the young star who is coming for his throne.

Mahomes is appearing in his second Super Bowl at the age of 25. He was seven years old when Brady appeared in and won his first championship.

Brady is appearing in his 10th championship and looking for his seventh victory at the ripe age of 43.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates on the stand as Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, makes his way across the stand after the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

There have been four previous matchups between former league MVPs dating back to the first time in 1976 season when Oakland’s Ken Stabler (1974 winner) beat Minnesota’s Fran Tarkenton (1975 winner).

Brady took part in the only matchup between former Super Bowl MVPs in Super Bowl XLVI when he lost to Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

Super Bowl LV will be the first matchup between quarterbacks who have won both.

The meteoric rise of Mahomes started in 2018 when he was crowned the league MVP after throwing for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship where they fell to the eventual champions New England Patriots and then-quarterback Brady.

The very next season, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

This will also be the second time in NFL history, first in the Super Bowl era, that the past two championship quarterbacks are facing off in the title game. The only other time it happened came in 1943 when Washington’s Sammy Baugh faced Chicago’s Sid Luckman. Baugh had won the title with Washington in 1942 and Luckman with the Bears in 1941.

Another on the list of firsts, the Buccaneers are the first NFL team to play the championship game in their home stadium in the Super Bowl era.

TIEBREAKER

Brady and Mahomes have gone head-to-head a total of four times leading in to Super Bowl LV. Mahomes won the latest matchup in week 12 of the 2020 season, evening the score at two wins a piece.

Brady has the advantage in their only other playoff matchup in the 2019 AFC Championship game. The game went into overtime and Mahomes never got to touch the ball.

The 🐐 vs. the MVP.



Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have put on a show every time they meet 😎 pic.twitter.com/z9p1mpRHyk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 26, 2021

Brady is 18 years older than Mahomes who is in his third year as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

A win for Mahomes would add to his already impressive resume. A win for Brady would add to his ever-increasing legacy.