Historic trophy at stake in Sunday’s game between Cowboys and Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not the Super Bowl Trophy. It’s not even the Lamar Hunt Trophy. But the winner of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs does have some hardware up for grabs.

It’s called the Preston Road Trophy. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone. The trophy was born from an idea Hunt had in 1988. At that time, Hunt and Jerry Jones were neighbors, and lived on Preston Road.

The trophy has changed hands over the years, with Jones likely in possession of it now. The Cowboys won the last game between the two teams on Nov. 5, 2017.

The Preston Road Trophy is up for grabs this weekend between the 2 NFL teams that got their start in Dallas, the Cowboys & KC Chiefs. Lamar Hunt established the trophy in 1989 because the owners of the two teams lived on Preston Road. pic.twitter.com/LAW6kmijet — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) November 15, 2021

The game on Nov. 21 will be the ninth meeting between the two teams since the trophy was introduced between the two owners. The Chiefs were scheduled to play a preseason game in 2020, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is at 3:25 p.m. It’s America’s Game of the Week right here on FOX4.