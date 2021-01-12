Houston Texans request interview with Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 7: Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, shouted at a Jacksonville Jaguars player in anger as words were exchanged between the two teams in the Chiefs’ 30-14 win in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Houston Texans are the latest team to add Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to their interview list.

Bieniemy has met, or is scheduled to meet, with Detroit, Atlanta, Jacksonville, the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The #Texans have officially requested an interview with #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, source said. Already a busy candidate, Bieniemy adds another to his list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2021

Rumors over the last few days have said that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was not happy with the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio and that the team had not requested an interview with Bieniemy. That prompted the belief that Watson was on the brink of requesting a trade.

In a follow-up tweet by Ian Rapaport, he said, “Houston essentially started its search over the past few days when GM Nick Caserio was hired.”

Caserio spoke with reporters Friday and was quickly asked about the Pro-Bowl quarterback.

“He’s our quarterback, and again, once we have an opportunity, spend some time together, we’ll have further discussions,” Caserio said. “I can’t tell you how much respect and administration that I have for him, for who he is as a player and what he means to this franchise.”

Houston will have to wait: Based on the anti-tampering policy, the initial interview window for Eric Bieniemy closed Sunday, so the #Texans aren't permitted to interview him until the #Chiefs lose or after the Super Bowl, whichever comes first. https://t.co/6zMHwxmcFC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2021

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has held Bieniemy in high regard and hopes his offensive coordinator will land one one of the vacant head coaching positions.

“Someone needs to have that picture in their mind that Eric Bieniemy can go and lead their organization,” Reid said. “Owners don’t like problems, I know that. They’re paying coaches to lead a team and not have a load of worry thrown in your lap, and I know he can do that for somebody.”