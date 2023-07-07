KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It takes more than money to sign free agents in the NFL.

New Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill proved that when he explained on NFL Network why he signed with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Notre Dame alum began his first four years in the NFL with the rival Los Angeles Chargers. When he didn’t re-sign with them, he went into free agency looking for the best suitor and the best situation.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave him a sign of which team to join at the right time.

“Well, obviously, to me, obviously football is a business, but football’s also family,” Tranquill said.

“I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff. Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls.’

“I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there. So I’m excited to join up with those guys.”

Tranquill signed a one-year, $3 million contract and is coming off of a career year where he was a full-time starter for the first time and posted 146 tackles, five sacks and four passes defended.

As a former safety, Tranquill brings the athleticism and coverage prowess combined with size and strength to be a great addition to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, which is focused on keeping athletes in space.

“I just love what Spags does with his players,” Tranquill said.

“He puts them in positions to be successful. I think one of my key traits is my versatility, my ability to defend the run, play the pass, play man-to-man, zone coverage, make plays on the ball down the field.

“And I think one of the things that kinda sets me apart as a linebacker is my ability to rush the passer. Spags obviously does a lot of different things with blitzes, so I’m excited to see what we’re able to put together and try to get back-to-back (championships) here.”

On top of playing defense in the NFL, which requires high levels of intelligence, Tranquill is also a quality chess player. He won Chess.com’s “BlitzChamps II” event, a chess tournament between several current and former NFL players.

His $25,000 prize went to CarePortal, a nonprofit that provides a technology platform that connects vulnerable children and families to people who have something to give.

“I started playing my last year at Notre Dame and kind of just kept playing on chess.com, been playing teammates, you know, throughout my time in the NFL,” Tranquill said.

“But it’s kind of just something I do when we travel on the road. I’ll do it on the airplane and on bus rides. But I’ve really enjoyed it, and I kind of got a last-minute invite to this. This chess tournament was just really fun, really cool opportunity to raise some money for charity and play something I enjoyed doing.”

It’s been a fun offseason for the newest Chiefs linebacker who has already impressed in minicamp with his play.