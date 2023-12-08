KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without four starters against the Buffalo Bills but there is minimal worry from the team with who is stepping into the lineup.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder contusion), offensive tackle Donovan Smith (neck stinger), linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) and safety Bryan Cook (ankle) will not play on Sunday in a crucial AFC matchup.

The Chiefs rotate in most of their gameday roster on offense and defense, which helps in cases like this.

“The guys that are stepping in have played, so that’s a positive part of that. So it’s not new territory for them as they get in there,” head coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Clyde-Edwards Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and rookie Deneric Prince will work to replace the team-leading rusher who has 988 total yards (779 yards rushing) and seven total touchdowns.

“He’s gonna be ready, no doubt,” McKinnon said Friday about Edwards-Helaire.

“Everybody in that [RB room] is ready, ready when called upon. He knows what this moment means for him. I’m 100, 200% confident that he’s gonna go out there and do his thing.”

The 2020 first-round pick has been all but on the outs as a Chief since Pacheco came to town. He has only garnered 140 yards and a touchdown this season.

Meanwhile, third-round rookie Wanya Morris filled in for Smith in the last game against the Green Bay Packers and will get his first start on Sunday.

“It’s been a learning experience. I’m just trying to hold up the standard these guys put up for me,” he said Wednesday.

He’s already gotten some keen advice from the veteran offensive linemen around him that he’ll use for this start and onward.

“Trust your technique and trust the process because it’s a long season. No game is the same and continue to trust the process and trust your support system.”

Tranquill was starting for the injured Nick Bolton but sustained a concussion in the first defensive drive against the Packers. Bolton has practiced all week and is expected to start Sunday once he is added back to the active roster from injured reserve.

Tranquill replaced Bolton as the leading tackler once Bolton went down, and it could go back to Bolton if he remains healthy the rest of the season.

LB Willie Gay said while he was watching some film of himself in his second and third year in the NFL, he saw Bolton next to him as they both thrived in the past.

“It gave me a feeling. It juiced me up a little bit. That’s my boy, man,” he said Thursday.

“Seeing him back out there is obviously exciting for all of us. Thank God he gets to be back out there with us. We can definitely use him. Having him back out there, my partner in crime, is a big deal for me.”

Bolton was also sidelined with an ankle injury early in the season and has only played four games.

Veteran safety Mike Edwards has five years of experience as a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he came to KC and will make his first start for the Chiefs in place of Cook.

Edwards has rotated in every game as the third safety and tallied 28 tackles and an interception this season.

“It’s gonna be big for me and definitely gonna make some noise,” he said Friday.

Sunday’s kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.