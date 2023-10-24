KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA, the name partner of Arrowhead Stadium, has announced a new sweepstakes that will offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

They’re giving Chiefs fans the opportunity to do the coin toss at every game inside Arrowhead Stadium.

The sweepstakes are open now and run until Dec. 15.

The first opportunity for a fan to do the coin toss through the GEHA Coin Toss Captain Sweepstakes is at the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Nov. 20.

To enter the sweepstakes, you must live in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma or Arkansas. You must also be 18 years old and pass a background check.

Fill out GEHA’s web form here for a chance to win.

There will be one grand prize winner per game. If you win the grand prize, you will receive two standing room-only tickets, one parking pass and get to do the coin toss for a home game.

There will also be two runner-ups chosen per game. If you receive the runner-up prize, you will win two standing room-only tickets, two pre-game field passes, and one parking pass for a designated home game.