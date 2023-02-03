KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs rookies are a key reason why the team is in the Super Bowl this year.

In the AFC Championship, rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was thrust into the lineup because of injuries at receiver. There were only three wide receivers in the lineup: Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and special teamer Marcus Kemp.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said his biggest concern when that happens is getting the receivers lined up correctly.

He said one of Moore’s statements in the game put him at ease.

“I was talking to him about a particular play, and he yelled at me and said a few words to me,” Bieniemy said.

“It went something like, ‘You just put me in. Just tell me the personnel, and imma make it right.’ I said fellas we gon’ be OK.”

Moore’s 29-yard punt return in the final minute of the game also set the Chiefs’ offense up to seal the win with a Harrison Butler field goal. Moore returned punts earlier in the season but was benched after three muffed returns.

On Sunday, the rookie had to step in for Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman after they left the game with injuries.

For the 22-year-old, it was a great way to make up for his past miscues.

“It happened how it was supposed to happen,” Moore said after the game.

“It’s tough when you’re down one of your main guys, but I feel like we got one of the deepest receiving rooms in the league. Each man is ready to play every Sunday, and I feel like it showed today.”

The Chiefs coaches noticed, too.

“He worked so hard. After we put him on the bench, he didn’t give up. He just kept coming to practice and working on catching,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said.

“I couldn’t be happier for the kid, and I couldn’t be happier for the group.”