After bringing home their second Super Bowl victory in the Reid-Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs received another big benefit from the 2022 season: the team’s cut of the National Football League’s national TV revenue.

The Chiefs’ share — like that of all 32 NFL teams — was $374.4 million. That’s an increase of 7.8% from the payout for the prior season. The team received $347.2 million for the 2021 season, a 12% jump from the $309.2 million cut for the 2020 season.

We know how much the Chiefs received thanks to the Green Bay Packers, which must report finances because it has public shareholders, who learned of the payout last week.

The vast majority of the NFL’s national TV kitty comes from rights fees the league collects for its national TV contracts.

Expect that amount to soar once the NFL’s new broadcast contracts kick off this season (and run through 2033). The deals with CBS, ESPN/ABC, Fox and NBC are worth $2 billion or more apiece for every season. Amazon will shell out $1 billion a season to air Thursday night games.

