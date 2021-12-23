How the Chiefs can clinch a playoff spot and win the AFC West against the Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs won 34-28. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Entering week 16 of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are in position to secure a spot in the playoffs and win their sixth consecutive AFC West title.

Step one: the Chiefs need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday.

A win clinches a playoff berth and extends their lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.

If the Chiefs beat the Steelers and the Chargers lose to the Houston Texans, the AFC West crown will remain in Kansas City.

A tough ask for the 3-11 Texans who 10-point underdogs, according to Bovada.

Houston has had one upset victory this year when they defeated the Tennessee Titans in November.

A Chargers victory will still put them in the driver’s seat for the division title which would give the organization the longest streak of consecutive division titles in AFC West history.

The Chiefs will hope to have a healthy squad as some of their top tier players have landed on the reserve/COVID list this week.

Linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon came off the list on Wednesday, but Pro Bowl tight end and wide receiver Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill still find themselves on the list.

The Chiefs kick off their regular season home finale at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday.