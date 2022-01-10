How you could win Chiefs playoff tickets with a simple donation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday’s ticket to the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game will be the hottest ticket in town.

Not only are Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill ready to lead the team to a third consecutive Super Bowl, it could also be Ben Roethlisberger’s last NFL game.

If you skipped scooping up tickets when you had the chance last month, there are still a few ways your can get your hands on a pair.

The Community Blood Center is asking donors to roll up their sleeves for a chance at winning tickets.

Through Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Community Blood Center said every person who donates blood through the organization will be entered to win two tickets to Sunday’s Wild Card game. The center is giving away two pair of tickets, plus parking passes.

You can schedule an appointment to donate online through the Community Blood Center.

Fans can also try the secondary ticket market. As of Monday night, tickets through Ticketmaster and the NFL Ticket Exchange were as low as $135 per seat. That does not include taxes, fees or parking.

Tickets for Less is selling tickets for about the same price.

Keep in mind that Arrowhead Stadium only has mobile ticketing. If someone offers you a paper ticket for the game, it is not valid.