KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to spend a weekend in Hawaii with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

A small donation to a good cause enters you for a chance to win.

The Chiefs star’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is holding an impressive giveaway in May. All Chiefs fans and golf enthusiasts have to do to enter is make a donation of $10 or more to the foundation.

Donate here by June 1 to enter.

Two people will win a trip for two for a three-day weekend in Hawaii, plus they’ll get to participate in Mahomes’ annual Aloha Golf Classic at Hōkūli’a, one of the top golf courses in Hawaii. Stars like Travis Kelce, Rob Riggle and more often attend.

Each winner will also receive a private room for three nights luxury accommodations; a spectacular gift bag with Adidas gear and shoes, a custom Tommy Bahama shirt and gifts from Bose and Oakley; tickets to the luau and awards parties; and a practice round of golf.

One runner-up will also receive an autographed Mahomes jersey.

The winners will be contacted within one hour of the contest closing and will also be publicly announced on social media.

If you don’t win the grand prize, you can still find more information on attending the Aloha Golf Classic here.

Mahomes’ charity foundation is dedicated to helping children with a focus on health, wellness, communities in need and other charitable causes.

Since the QB established the foundation in 2019, it has provided over 136,000 meals and over $2.5 million in grants to local organizations.