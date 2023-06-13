KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce traded the football pads for a baseball glove and stepped up in front of thousands of fans at Kauffman Stadium.

He hoped to redeem himself by throwing out a first pitch strike at Chiefs Night at the K Monday evening.

Mascots KC Wolf and Sluggerrr held giant white signs with blue arrows pointing at the strike zone, hoping there wouldn’t be a replay of Kelce’s first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians’ game earlier this season.

Kelce threw a strike and redeemed himself, but later said it almost didn’t happen that way.

Kelce reflected on the pitch during an interview after Chiefs mini camp Tuesday.

“I’ll tell you what, I got lucky. I did. I got lucky. I don’t know if you guys saw the left foot slide there a good foot. I think that actually helped it come back over the plate. I got lucky I didn’t fall on my tail and go viral yet again (laughter), for the wrong reason.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on his pitch at the K last night: I don’t know if y’all saw, but I slipped. I got lucky I didn’t fall on my tail and go viral again for the wrong reasons. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/fxFJfFcSFI — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) June 13, 2023

Laughing while telling the story, Kelce gave credit to the Royals Bobby Witt, Jr. for painting the corner and setting him up to throw the pitch.

Much better from Travis Kelce. Practice paid off. pic.twitter.com/C2att4U4Er — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 12, 2023

“Thanks to the Royals for letting me get a second chance and I’m sorry Cleveland! I’m so embarrassed to come back home now,” Kelce said.

Up next for Kelce is “Tight End U” before heading to “The Match” with Patrick Mahomes.