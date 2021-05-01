‘I got the call from the best organization in the country’: OU center Creed Humphrey ready to make impact on Chiefs new O-line

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 07: Creed Humphrey #56 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before playing the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 63rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs added yet another player to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

University of Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey is a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year (2019, 2020) and did not allow a sack in 1,297 career passing plays.

The moment Creed Humphrey became a Chief 📞 @creed_humphrey pic.twitter.com/Et1FSKOBvV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021

“We knew it would be somewhere in the second round, that’s what we were thinking,” Humphrey said. “When I got the call it was a huge sigh of relief. I got the call from the best organization in the country.”

Humphrey played one year with Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown in Norman, Oklahoma. The Chiefs traded for Brown in a blockbuster move with the Baltimore Ravens before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft and gave up their first round pick.

“Orlando told us to go get Creed when he was here. He goes ‘there’s a good one at Oklahoma that you need to take a peek at,'” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “We already had our eye on him but it was neat for Orlando to put it out there to us that way.”

Humphrey has played in front of quarterbacks Spencer Rattler, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield during his career as a Sooner. He will now transition to playing snaps in from of 2018 NFL MVP Mahomes as a professional.

“I’ve had the chance to play with some good quarterbacks at OU, and it’s been a big help for me. Just their leadership skills and everything like that it helps me a lot throughout my career,” Humphrey said. “Getting to play with a player like Patrick Mahomes it’s so exciting just because he’s so talented.”

Humphrey joins Brown, Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe as the newest additions to the offensive line room.

In 2,488 college snaps, Humphrey didn't allow a single sack 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021