LAS VEGAS — Two Kansas City Chiefs stars enjoyed themselves in this year’s edition of the celebrity golf exhibition “The Match.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce defeated star NBA guards of the Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and Klay Thompson 3-and-2, which means they were winning by three holes with two holes left to play.

There was a lot of friendly trash talk between the duos of top-tier athletes at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Mahomes got in a 3-1 joke at the Warriors since they’re known for losing a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“3-1 on that,” Mahomes said to Thompson.

Cohost and Warrior teammate Draymond Green is known for his trash talk on the court and joined in when Mahomes brought up the painful playoff memory.

“I told Klay to watch for that hole,” Mahomes said to Green.

Green responded with a joke about the Chiefs’ rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Y’all over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain’t send your a** home a year ago,” Green said.

But in the end, it was Mahomes and Kelce who took home the win. The prize for Team Chiefs? A gold link bracelet from Tiffany.

“This is like a Super Bowl trophy,” Mahomes said.

“It’s nothing like some gold to seal the deal baby,” Kelce said.

Mahomes and Curry also got to throw a football around on the golf course naturally.

Kelce was seen chugging a can of Mahomes’ favorite beer, Coors Light, before hitting a beautiful shot on a Par 3.

Kelce convinced Green to chug a beer, which he didn’t do very well compared to Kelce.

Mahomes even had to warn fans to get out of the way of their shot at one point.

“Y’all gotta back up. We are not pros,” he said.

And Mahomes couldn’t end the night without a bite that will surely be quoted by Chiefs fans for years to come.

“I only make good TV, that’s what I do,” Mahomes said while driving a golf cart. “You never see me win a blowout. I just keep it real close to the end.”

This year’s charity for the exhibition was No Kid Hungry, which works to end child hunger in the United States.