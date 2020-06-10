‘I think it’s a beautiful thing’: Chiefs Coach Andy Reid passionately supports ‘Black Lives Matter’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs wrap up virtual camp, the talk Wednesday was about the reality America is facing. After protests of police brutality and racial injustice took place across America, Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu took part in a video saying “Black Lives Matter.”

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is all for it.

“This push on black lives matter, and absolutely they matter, I think it’s a beautiful thing. I’m in complete support with them. I believe in communication, I believe in what my parents taught me that at times like this you have large ears, you sit and you listen and you learn,” Reid said.

Reid was passionate in his opening statement, and thinks the younger generation is just as passionate.

“I’m so happy. I’m so fired up about our younger generation, they are taking it and they are attacking this thing the right way, and all they want to do is make it better, and I think that’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

Reid mentioned he lives near the Plaza, and watching the actions of protesters gave him chills, knowing the fight against racism is in good hands.

“Technology has exploited it here, so we can all see it. It’s real and it needs to end. This younger generation, they believe in themselves, they believe in each other and they believe in equality,” he said.

Reid mentioned that both Mahomes and Mathieu have worked with Chiefs front office staff to start a voter registration program. FOX4 will have more from Mahomes and Mathieu Wednesday night on later editions of FOX4 News.