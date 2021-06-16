‘I waited my time’: Chris Jones ready to take on new position on edge of the defensive line

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 11: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures to fans prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, the upcoming season will put him to the test as he transitions to playing snaps on the edge of the line as a defensive end.

“We had guys that excelled at that level when I came in, as Justin Houston and Dee Ford,” Jones said. “I waited my time and thank God, finally happened for me.”

Since entering the league in 2016, Jones has collected 20.5 sacks, 15.5 of them coming in the 2018 season and a majority coming from the interior of the defensive line.

With the addition of Jarran Reed in the offseason to compliment Jones and pass-rusher Frank Clark, it allows for Jones to move around the line and attack quarterbacks from different angles.

“We’re able to exchange gaps now. We’re able to play left and right,” Jones said. “It doesn’t really matter to me about sides. Whatever Frank’s comfortable with. I don’t mind rushing left, right, I’ll stand up and rush from the middle as a linebacker if I have to.”

Clark said that moving Jones to the outside allows for the game to open up more and cause offenses more problems.

There’s only so much you can help when you’ve got one guy playing a three-tech and you’ve got another guy playing end,” Clark said. “But Chris going to the end position, it just opens up the game much more. It makes it hard—now they’ve got to pick sides, whether they’re going to slide right or going to slide left.”

Look at Chris Jones at Defensive End. Jarran Reed at DT. LBs were Willie Gay, Hitchens and Niemann to start out — a new look at the #Chiefs 'D' pic.twitter.com/I45JAhQDwI — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 16, 2021

For Jones, moving outside means the potential for less double-teams, but more responsibility in the game plan.

“I’m excited to learn this position learn the drops; cover 3, cover 2 drops, man drops. I’m still learning and progressing well,” Jones said.

As Jones, Clark, Reed and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo work to improve the defensive front for the 2021-22 season, the bar is set high as members of the team talk about going 20-0.

“We got to set the bar high, especially ending the season like we did,” Jones said. “It’s not just [Patrick Mahomes] and Tyreek [Hill]. I think we’re all bought into it, but its just focus on getting 1% better every day.”