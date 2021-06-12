‘I’ll never play for Andy Reid again’: Le’Veon Bell replies to fan’s comment asking if he was re-signed by Chiefs

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 25: Le’Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell responded to a fan’s comment on an Instagram post saying he would never play for head coach Andy Reid again.

The post was on @Rap was of a person ordering $700 worth of McDonald’s. Bell commented on the post and one fan took the opportunity to ask if he was coming back to the Chiefs.

“Did the chiefs resign you cause if so let’s try to bring one home this time,” the comment said.

Bell responded saying, “I’ll never play for Andy Reid again…I’d retire first.”

The two-time All-Pro running back struggled to see the field in his short time with the Chiefs playing in only 9 games and only getting 63 touches in the regular season.

In the playoffs, Bell only got two touches and did not play in the Super Bowl.

Bell also responded to fans on Twitter saying he hasn’t gotten the opportunities to make an impact on the field since he left the Pittsburgh Steelers.

lol the only difference with the steelers was they gave me opportunity… haven’t had that since I left, I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s … https://t.co/JAT50XUm23 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

“I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s,” the tweet said.

When Bell joined the Chiefs halfway through the 2020 season, he was excited at the potential of playing on such a potent offense.

Bell is now a free agent and looking to sign with another team.