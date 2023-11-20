OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — While some Kansas City Chiefs fans were already at Arrowhead Stadium, waiting to tailgate in the parking lot, others were in Johnson County, waiting to see one of the most famous football moms in America.

Donna Kelce was at the Raising Cane’s in Overland Park near 135th Street taking orders on Monday morning.

Droves of people showed up to see the well-known Kelce. Not Travis or Jason — but Donna Kelce, the football stars’ mother.

While Travis and Jason Kelce prepared to serve up a Super Bowl LVII rematch, Donna served up chicken at the Raising Cane’s location.

“I love her,” Teresa Henderson said. “Mommas are the best!”

“Mommas are the best,” More people in the crowd shouted.

Henderson’s crew was one of the first in line at 6:15 a.m. — about four hours early to see Momma Kelce. They came from Liberty, Missouri. Others drove in from Emporia.

“I brought my Kelce family to meet her Kelce family,” Henderson said.

Henderson made dolls that look like Donna, Travis and Jason. The oldest Kelce brother autographed his when he was in town for the New Heights podcast live show earlier this year.

While Donna was working the counter, she got to appreciate Henderson’s hours worth of work and snap a quick picture.

“This is very surprising, especially in the rain. I give these guys a lot of credit,” Donna said of the turnout. “I can’t believe they want to see me. I understand my boys, but I’m just a mom.”

But it wasn’t just Henderson’s dolls. Love was in the air Monday, from fans’ friendship bracelets to Christmas letters and nods to Travis and Taylor Swift.

“We’re shaking it off at the drive-thru today,” Donna said while taking orders.

While taking orders working the drive-thru, Donna made one mom’s 50th birthday extra special. She signed her Travis Kelce shirt.

“On my birthday, I woke up, did a load of laundry, vacuumed. [My daughter] surprised me. She is a junior up at KU. Rang the doorbell and said we’re going to Cane’s,” Paige Dervin said. “We’re going to see Donna!”

Donna could feel the love, saying it’s heartwarming to see. She likes being a relatable mom and remembers the boys growing up.

“There were a lot of windows broken on my houses and all the other houses on the streets,” Donna said. “And there were a lot of fights and footballs kicked and bocce balls going through car windows. There were a lot of housing repairs for sure.”

Donna said she was looking forward to the excitement and loud atmosphere Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, while staying supportive of both sons.

“It’s always the best. It’s loud. You can tell how passionate they are. But I have to tell you, Eagles fans do travel very well, and there will be many of them in the stands, and they will be loud, too. But not like Kansas City, it’s their home,” Donna said.

Momma Kelce said she plans to spend Thanksgiving in Philly with the grandkids.