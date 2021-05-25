‘I’m outta there, man’: Falcons WR Julio Jones said he is ready to leave Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) breaks between Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher (59) and strong safety Eric Berry (29) during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

ATLANTA — Wide receiver Julio Jones says he’s ready to leave the Atlanta Falcons.

The 32-year-old star told FS1 “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe via telephone that “I’m outta there, man” in a brief interview.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has been reportedly entertaining trade offers for Jones since last month.

When asked where he wants to play, Jones replied, “Right now, I wanna win.”

Jones was seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt in a picture that circulated social media which prompted Sharpe to call Jones live on air. The Cowboys are Sharpe’s counterpart Skip Bayless’ favorite team.

Julio Jones’ thoughts on the Falcons and Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/Y9tQDnw2dO — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 24, 2021

It was unclear if Jones knew he was live on TV. An assistant to Jimmy Sexton, Jones’ agent, told The Associated Press that Sexton was unavailable. A message was left seeking comment from Fox Sports.

According to NFL Network, the Falcons have been listening to trades since before the draft after Jones requested a trade months ago.

Julio Jones has played 10 years for the organization, a multi time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. When he approached the team with his request, they treated him with the respect he deserves and agreed to be open to it. That led to a flurry of calls before the Draft. https://t.co/2F0aFeSr5o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

Fans from just about every NFL team have taken to social media to calling for their organization to make a trade for the Alabama product’s services.

NFL Network reports that the New England Patriots have been among the teams calling the Falcons inquiring about the wide receiver.

New England made a total and complete revamp of their offensive skill positions in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft by adding tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, as well as drafting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round to back up Cam Newton.

Jones was the sixth overall pick in 2011 and has spent all 10 seasons with the Falcons and is the franchise’s leader in receptions with 848 and yards receiving with 12,896. He has 60 touchdown catches. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and has been an All-Pro twice.

Jones’ $15.3 million base salary is guaranteed and he is set to cost the Falcons slightly more than $23 million against the salary cap next season. If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they would be able to split the dead money over two seasons.