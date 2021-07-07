In-person Chiefs training camp tickets now available

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans began reserving tickets Wednesday to training camp in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The team is returning to the campus of Missouri Western State University later this month. Most practices will be free to the public, but you do need a ticket.

Reservations began this morning online through Chiefs Kingdom rewards.

Fans told FOX 4 they’re excited and say they know a lot of people who are eager to see the Chiefs in person.

“We should support our home team,” Luke Lindsey, a Chiefs fan, said. “We live on their soil. We eat their food. Wear their clothes, you know what I’m saying? Spend their money. So why not support our team. Our home team. Be there for them when they are giving hits and taking hits, because that’s not an easy job.”

Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for up to three separate practices.

Training camp begins Wednesday, July 28, with an exclusive season ticket member day that’s not open to the public. Missouri Western State University may charge $5 for admission.