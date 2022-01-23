Inactives for Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, these Chiefs players will not be suiting up.
CB Rashad Fenton
QB Shane Buechele
WR Josh Gordon
RB Darrel Williams
DE Josh Kaindoh
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Fenton injured his back in pregame warmups in last week’s Wild Card game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams only played in limited snaps against the Steelers last week.
Darwin Thompson was recently elevated from the practice squad and will step in for him. Jerick McKinnon took a bulk of the running back snaps last week as well in his breakout game.