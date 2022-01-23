Inactives for Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the second half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, these Chiefs players will not be suiting up.

CB Rashad Fenton

QB Shane Buechele

WR Josh Gordon

RB Darrel Williams

DE Josh Kaindoh

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Fenton injured his back in pregame warmups in last week’s Wild Card game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams only played in limited snaps against the Steelers last week.

Darwin Thompson was recently elevated from the practice squad and will step in for him. Jerick McKinnon took a bulk of the running back snaps last week as well in his breakout game.