GLENDALE, Ariz. — Happy football Sunday everyone. Finally, The NFL season has arrived. Here are the inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Chiefs Inactives:

  • RB Ronald Jones
  • QB Shane Buechele
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • T Darian Kinnard
  • WR Daurice Fountain
  • DE Malik Herring

Cardinals:

  • WR Rondale Moore
  • CB Trayvon Mullen
  • RB Keaontay Ingram
  • LB Myjai Sanders
  • OL Justin Pugh
  • Trey McBride
  • De JJ Watt

The Cardinals will be without multiple key players. Moore injured his hamstring in practice earlier this week. Watt injured his calf and Mullen is out with a toe injury.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been very successful in week ones. Reid is 8-1 since he became head coach of the Chiefs and Mahomes has is 4-0 in week one starts.