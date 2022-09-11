GLENDALE, Ariz. — Happy football Sunday everyone. Finally, The NFL season has arrived. Here are the inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Chiefs Inactives:

RB Ronald Jones

QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

WR Daurice Fountain

DE Malik Herring

Cardinals:

WR Rondale Moore

CB Trayvon Mullen

RB Keaontay Ingram

LB Myjai Sanders

OL Justin Pugh

Trey McBride

De JJ Watt

The Cardinals will be without multiple key players. Moore injured his hamstring in practice earlier this week. Watt injured his calf and Mullen is out with a toe injury.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been very successful in week ones. Reid is 8-1 since he became head coach of the Chiefs and Mahomes has is 4-0 in week one starts.