GLENDALE, Ariz. — Happy football Sunday everyone. Finally, The NFL season has arrived. Here are the inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Chiefs Inactives:
- RB Ronald Jones
- QB Shane Buechele
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
- WR Daurice Fountain
- DE Malik Herring
Cardinals:
- WR Rondale Moore
- CB Trayvon Mullen
- RB Keaontay Ingram
- LB Myjai Sanders
- OL Justin Pugh
- Trey McBride
- De JJ Watt
The Cardinals will be without multiple key players. Moore injured his hamstring in practice earlier this week. Watt injured his calf and Mullen is out with a toe injury.
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been very successful in week ones. Reid is 8-1 since he became head coach of the Chiefs and Mahomes has is 4-0 in week one starts.