INACTIVES: These Chiefs won’t see the field in the regular-season finale and final notes vs. Broncos

DENVER, Colo. — A very short inactive list for the Kansas City Chiefs in their final regular-season game vs. the Denver Broncos.
CEH was ruled out earlier this week with a shoulder injury.
Niang injured his knee during last week’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chiefs are hoping to get the defense back on track after last week’s historic game by Ja’Marr Chase.
In the final regular-season game of the Kansas City Chiefs season, they hope to keep their 12 game winning streak vs. the Denver Broncos alive.
If the Chiefs win, they will be securely in the number #2 seed for the AFC playoffs and hoping that the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texas which would move them up to the #1 seed.