INACTIVES: These Chiefs won’t see the field in the regular-season finale and final notes vs. Broncos

Temperatures continued to warm overnight from the low 20s to the low 30s in spots, thanks to a south/southeast wind. Clouds have spread over the area too, so don't expect any sunshine for today. Instead, we'll see some pockets of drizzle and possibly freezing drizzle farther east of KC. A cold front comes through tonight, knocking us down into the 30s for Sunday. After that, milder weather settles in as the 40s and 50s return for the whole work week.

