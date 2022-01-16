Injury update: These Chiefs won’t be hitting the field vs. Steelers for Wild Card game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Chiefs players will not play vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup.

QB Shane Buechele

WR Josh Gordon

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Joshua Kaindoh

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

RB Darwin Thompson

Edwards Helaire was declared out earlier this week.

Thompson was signed to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster over the weekend. The Chiefs also elevated wide receiver Daurice Fountain from the practice squad, so he will presumably take Gordon’s spot.

Fenton was listed as questionable with a back injury just hours before the game and is now on the inactive list.