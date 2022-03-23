KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hours after a trade that sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins as one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, the six-time Pro Bowler addressed his future while thanking his past.

“Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart!” Hill wrote in a letter to fans.

He thanked the Chiefs Kingdom for their support during the six-years he was with the team.

“Playing for you has been one of the greatest things I have done in my life. Your energy, passion and loyalty for the team is indescribable. It was an honor to play in front of you,” Hill’s letter said.

He also took time to thank the Chiefs organization for drafting him out of West Alabama in 2016.

“I’ll never forget getting the call in 2016 that my dream to play in the NFL was coming true. I worked hard every day to show my appreciation for you taking a chance on me,” Hill wrote. “To Coach Reid, Coach Bieniemy and Coach Lewis, Thank you for what you have taught me not only about football, but also about life.”

His relationships with fellow NFL stars turned out to be a big part of life, both on and off the field. It’s something he wanted them to know before leaving Kansas City for Miami.

“Thank you to Pat, Kelce, Demarcus, and Dieter along with all my teammates. I’m proud to have taken the field with each of you. You are what made each day worth it. We are brothers for life,” Hill said.

Hill didn’t just leave his mark on the football field at Arrowhead, he also helped the Kansas City community through the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation.

The organization provides college scholarships, organizes youth football camps, gives supplies to the homeless, and works to support mental health awareness and treatment for children and teenagers.

He said he plans to continue to give back to the community, this time in Miami.

“End of an era ✌🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home,” Hill tweeted.

