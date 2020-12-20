‘It’s a huge game’: Across the metro, Chiefs fans safely celebrate team’s victory against Saints

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As good as the Kansas City Chiefs are at Arrowhead Stadium, they’re actually 8-0 on the road now.

In Kansas City, fans found ways to safely watch their team in action in New Orleans Sunday.

Fans celebrating at Tanner’s Bar and Grill know the Chiefs vs. Saints matchup was big. It’s a potential Super Bowl preview.

“It’s a huge game,” Chiefs fan Grady Barrett said. “They may end up in the Super Bowl so it’s a real test.”

Barrett said it’s a good sign our team passed the test. He claims a one-of-a-kind jersey had something to do with the win.

Tyrann Matthieu signed the back, next to an incredible, hand painted picture of the Honey Badger

“I just think the honey badger’s the bomb,” Barrett said.

From special jerseys and Chiefs Christmas sweaters to luck tables, several fans feel like they did their part to get the W.

“I wear it for good luck, for a Chiefs victory,” Ben Boutwell said. “The weekend I didn’t wear it we lost to the Raiders.”

“We always just happen to be at this table with the same group of friends and we win every time,” Kelsey Shandy said. “So, we’re gonna just keep it going!”

Shandy and her group of nurse friends said fans at Tanner’s followed the guidelines. She appreciates a timeout from worrying about the pandemic.

“Obviously, we wear our masks and social distance when we’re in here, but it’s kind of a little break from the real world,” Shandy said. “So, it’s fun to always watch the chiefs and cheer them on.”

Kalie and Kayd Kohler are from Nebraska. Before heading back, they stuck around to watch the game with friends.

They are already making plans to visit Kansas City no if, but when the Chiefs make it to the big game.

“Oh, we’re winning the Super Bowl regardless,” Kayd said. “We’re good to go.”

Yeah, he’s already taken the day off of work after the Super Bowl,” Kalie said. “I’m still working on my schedule but we’ll get here.”

The Chiefs are certainly working on getting the team back to back titles.

They play Atlanta at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. That game airs at noon on FOX4.