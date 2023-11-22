KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kelce brothers recapped their thoughts on the “Family Reunion Game,” aka the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, on Monday.

In this week’s episode of the Brother’s “New Heights” podcast, they discussed the 21-17 loss for the Chiefs on Monday night to the Eagles in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

The game started with three and outs from both teams in the first four minutes. Once the Chiefs got the ball back, they were able to score their first touchdown.

Travis Kelce talked about how strong the Chiefs and other teams’ defenses are during this NFL season.

“It feels like the defenses out here just have a clue,” Kelce said.

In the second half, the defensive battle continued, with the Chiefs missing several opportunities to advance drives on third downs.

Kelce touched on the Chiefs struggling in the second half of games. The Chiefs have not scored in the second half in their last three games.

“The Chiefs, we’ve struggled in the second half in a few different games. I don’t think we’ve put up very many points in the second half,” Kelce said.

Kelce says the team notices this and is focusing on improving this part of their game performance.

“It’s a focal point; we know this, and we have been definitely focusing on trying to be better and trying to put up points, especially to help our defense out,” Kelce said. “Our defense is playing fantastic.”

Many teams in the NFL are struggling to put up points, including the Chiefs. The Chiefs currently lead the league in the number of drops for a team. Kansas City currently has 26 drops this season.

“It’s been a weird season, seeing a lot of the big offenses in the league getting held to 20 points or under three scores,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs are now 7-3, second in the AFC, and are on the road on Thanksgiving weekend to face AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.