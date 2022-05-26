KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The thoughts of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, resonate with people hundreds of miles away here in Kansas City.

The shocking tragedy hit close to home for Texas-native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“As a father now it’s scary, it’s scary for all of us. Whenever you’re taking your kids to school you want to be a safe place and stuff like this is happening day after day,” Mahomes said during a news conference as the Chiefs players wrapped up their first OTA workouts.

The NFL star obviously thinking about his daughter, Sterling, who celebrated her first birthday in February.

Mahomes, like so many others, echoed something has to change to prevent shootings like the one at Robb Elementary that killed 19 children and two teachers from claiming anymore lives.

“We have to find a way as a nation that we can bring this, I mean you’ll never completely stop, but lower the cases of all these people going out and shooting, especially these kids, I mean they have no chance. They’re just living their lives trying to grow up,” Mahomes said.

He also pointed out that the issue isn’t something that is going to be solved overnight, but the U.S. must begin the process.

“You want to make sure that we’re holding people accountable and that we do whatever the steps are, I don’t know the steps. I’m not going to act like I do, to try to minimize this as much as possible,” Mahomes said.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also shared his thoughts about the unfathomable shooting in Texas earlier this week, but also the grocery store shooting in Buffalo.

“Our hearts go out to these tragedies that have taken place in the last few weeks and whether it was in New York or Texas, it’s a shame that’s where things are at,” Reid said. “those families, our hearts go out to them.”

Mahomes said people at Texas Tech have already reached out to him and there are plans in place to help families impacted in Uvalde.

